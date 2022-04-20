The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen authorized a grant for industrial site development and approved a resolution on first reading amending the Town of Greeneville’s fiscal year 2022 budget during its meeting Tuesday.
The board approved a matching grant for industrial site development from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The matching grant through TNECD is being used to make a site at Hardin Industrial Park industry ready.
The exact grant that the board approved Tuesday is a due diligence grant.
Due diligence is preliminary work that is done to make sure there are no historical or cultural artifacts present at the site as well as any other glaring issues. It ensures that the site is suitable for the purpose of industry.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development provided about $31,000 to the Greene County Partnership for the due diligence work, and Tuesday the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to provide the required match of about $8,500.
“This is taking advantage of a state grant that will help us develop and generate interest in that property,” Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said to the board.
According to Taylor, the goal is to get the site entirely development ready and state certified as such.
The property would join one other property in the Hardin Industrial Park that was state certified as development ready in recent years by taking advantage of the same grant process.
According to Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, it cost about $500,000 to get the first site development ready, and through using the grant process the town only had to pay about $50,000 while the state grant paid the remaining $450,000.
The goal is to take advantage of that process once more.
Taylor told the board that the more state certified development ready sites that are present in Greeneville, the more interest the town will get from industries.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen also approved a resolution that amends the fiscal year 2022 budget.
According to Greeneville Finance Director Lora Young, the amendment is standard procedure to more accurately reflect revenues and expenditures.
Of note in the amendment is that town officials now estimate they will collect at least $45,000 in hotel/motel taxes in the 2022 fiscal year. Young said she believes the final total will easily be above that amount.
The Town of Greeneville began collecting the hotel/motel tax in January, so the $45,000 estimate reflects about six months of collection.
Tennessee state law stipulates that the revenues collected from the hotel/motel tax be used to support and promote tourism in the town where they are collected.
The budget amendment will require a second reading and public hearing before it can be given final approval.
The board also approved numerous reappointments to city boards.
Mary Hall was reappointed for a five-year term on the Greeneville Housing Authority, while Joe Gonzalez was reappointed for a three-year term on the Greeneville Civil Service Board.
Tim Teague, Paige Mengel, and Craig Ogle were reappointed for two-year terms on the Greeneville Municipal Parking Authority.
The board authorized the closure of portions of Summer Street and Main Street for the National Skilled Nursing Home Week Parade that will be held May 9.
The board approved the closure of a portion of Main Street for the Rural Resources Incredible Farm Dinner on Main, which will be held July 23.
The board also approved the closure of portions of College Street for the Rural Resources Brewfest, which will be held Sept. 10.