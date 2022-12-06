The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met with state legislators 5th District House Rep. David Hawk and 9th Senate District Sen. Steve Southerland on Monday morning to bring attention to the Town of Greeneville’s legislative priorities for the coming year.
Priorities mentioned ranged from sales tax allocations to road improvements.
At the top of the board’s priorities list was Greeneville and other municipalities getting a fully funded share of state sales tax revenue.
The state adjusted how state sales tax revenue was distributed back to local municipalities in 2002 in the face of a budget crisis, and Town of Greeneville officials as well as Tennessee Municipal League members want that distribution to go back to pre-2002 percentages.
Historically, the state had shared 4.6% of total annual sales tax revenue with cities, but when the state increased the sales tax rate from 6% to 7% in 2002, it did not proportionally adjust the amount of sales tax revenue distributed back to cities and towns. Therefore, since 2002, municipalities in the state have only been receiving 3.6% of annual sales tax revenue from the state.
In the past fiscal year, had the state shared the amount of sales tax revenue with municipalities as it did prior to 2002, the Town of Greeneville would have seen in additional $285,000 in revenue, according to data from the Tennessee Municipal League.
Greeneville officials would also like to see their local portion of sales tax come back to them on the increased single article local sales tax cap.
Prior to 2002, the local option sales tax cap was $1,600, meaning that if one purchased an expensive item such as a car, the local option sales tax, which is 2.75% in Greeneville, would only apply to the first $1,600 of the total.
However, in 2002 the local option sales tax cap was raised to $3,200, but the windfall from the increase did not go to municipalities. Rather, the state has kept the 2.75% of local sales tax revenues on the amount of purchase between $1,600 to $3,200, with municipalities receiving none of the additional funding even though it is based on a local sales tax rate and cap.
If the state were to proportionally adjust its revenue sharing on the single article cap, Greeneville and other municipalities in the state would receive additional revenue.
Now, 20 years removed from the budget crisis, Greeneville and members of the Tennessee Municipal League are making a push to get the revenue distribution balance restored to pre-2002 levels.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith noted that the current healthy financial status of the state and its budget surpluses is what has allowed the conversation on revenue sharing to be held.
“I think the fact that we are talking about it points to the fact that the legislature has done a good job,” Smith said.
Smith said that the town had a “difficult budgetary process” in making the current fiscal year’s budget and that the extra funding from a restored sales tax percentage would have helped the town in that process.
Southerland agreed that the sales tax distribution issues should be remedied.
“Now that we are having better economic times with surpluses, it is time to give our cities and counties those monies back that we took from them,” Southerland said.
Another priority of the board was to have the the state issue IDs for children in the Department of Children’s Services system to help track and identify children that are abducted, in danger or lost.
Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said that issues with DCS children running away or getting lost have happened more often in the last couple years. He noted that an ID would make it much easier to find details on lost children and to locate them.
“DCS has its hands full with the amount of children they’re trying to place. So it’s happening more and more,” Ward said. “It’s happened around 20 times in Greene County this year.”
Ward alluded to the ongoing shortage of DCS workers as the system in Tennessee has struggled to keep employees and has resulted in children having to sleep in DCS offices and endure protracted stays in those offices.
“You have to have a college degree to work for DCS. Not an associate’s degree but a four-year bachelor’s degree. So they want people to get a college degree and then come work that job for $27,000 a year,” Ward said in discussing the understaffed DCS.
A funding mechanism for 911 dispatch was also brought up by town officials.
Currently, revenue for 911 that comes from a small fee attached to phone bills is sent to the state and put in one big fund which is then divvied out between each 911 operation center. The funding formula has not been updated in over a decade even as costs have risen. The outdated formula has also caused equity issues between counties, according to Smith.
Greeneville officials wish to have more control over their 911 funding either through the current system or by having a new fee put on phone bills that goes straight back to local municipalities. That way funding is more predictable and under more local control.
School resource officer funding was also addressed. Greeneville currently staffs each of its seven schools with an SRO. According to Smith, the town began this practice after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. It has funded this out of the Greeneville Police Department’s budget.
Tennessee passed a bill in 2019 that would provide funding for SROs for every school in the state. However, since Greeneville’s SRO program already existed, it was not eligible for any of the funding, and is still not receiving funding for its SROs.
Hawk noted that the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement education funding formula includes SRO funding based on student population. However that funding will go to school boards. Therefore, town officials will need to discuss the funding matter with the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education.
Hawk said the new education funding formula would be implemented in August 2023.
Additional priorities listed by Greeneville officials are:
- Change Newport Highway road plan from super two to five lanes
- Remove air quality permit requirements for air curtain destructors
- Highway 11E improvements to increase safety and decrease congestion
- Upgrade intersection at Church Street and Highway 11E
- Construct better access to I-81
- Fund the costs of the Barry Brady Act. In 2019, Tennessee passed this act which presumes certain cancer diagnoses for firefighters as work related. The program currently requires local governments totally fund certain cancer monitoring requirements
- Complete transaction of Greene Valley property to regional Industrial Development Board
Southerland and Hawk both expressed their gratitude for the meeting with Greeneville’s elected officials.
“It is something that warms our heart when we are able to help people. Our door is always open. We feel like it is a calling for us to be able to help people in any way we can. Thank you for allowing us to serve,” Southerland said.
“You’re never going to get 100% of what you ask for when you create a list like this, but we are going to make sure that the needs of this community are known. It’s truly an honor to serve,” Hawk said.