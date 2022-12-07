The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen received a brief update on the status of its charter changes during its meeting Tuesday.
Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith told the board Tuesday that the charter changes were moving forward as planned with the state legislature set to take up the change for consideration in January.
However, he noted that an oddity will occur with next year’s city school board elections due to the changes.
The charter changes would align city elections on even numbered years, and in order to make that alignment happen a current school board seat will have its term extended by one year. That term is currently set to expire in 2023, but charter changes would move it to 2024.
However, the Greene County Republican Party has already filed paperwork for a primary election for the school board seat in 2023.
According to Smith, the primary will go forward, but if the charter changes are finalized there will be no general election for the school board seat after the primary. Therefore, the 2023 primary for city school board will be “null” if the charter changes take effect, according to Smith.
Charter changes must be approved by the state legislature and a final time by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before taking affect.
BEER SALES
The board approved an ordinance on first reading that would change the regulations around where beer can be sold in town in relation to other properties.
Currently, Greeneville Municipal Code prevents an establishment from selling beer if the front door of the building is within 200 feet of a public recreational facility’s property line.
The change being considered by the board would move the line of measurement from the recreational facility property line to the fence of the recreation area.
The following language is being considered in changing the code, according to the meeting agenda: “However, with respect to a public recreation facility, if no public use is allowed on the Town’s property adjacent to the nearest property line other than a public sidewalk and the area designated for public recreation nearest such property line is delineated by a fence, barricade or other structure, then the measurement shall be to the nearest point in such fence, barricade or structure.”
The proposed change was spurred by a request by Casa Express restaurant owner Abderrahman Elmoumni to sell beer at the restaurant for on-premises consumption.
The restaurant is located over 200 feet from the splash pad and recreation center facilities, but not from the property line.
The ordinance requires a second reading and vote before becoming finalized.
ANNEXATION HEARING
The board set a public hearing date for the annexation of property that will be home to a future housing development and property around the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
That public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St.
About 104 acres along Whitehouse Road has been approved for annexation by the Greeneville Planning Commission. The property will be the next development for Landstar and D.R. Horton, with 234 homes planned.
About 26 relatively small pieces of property under the ownership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport were also approved for annexation by the Greeneville Planning Commission. The properties surround the outskirts of the airport and reflect acquisitions the airport has made over the years in order to expand and comply with regulations.
All property owned by the airport would now be within the Town of Greeneville since the Greene County government no longer has a supporting interest in the airport.
All properties approved for annexation are located within the urban growth boundary of Greeneville.
Annexations must also be given final approval by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The annexation of the properties will go before that board for consideration after the public hearing.
BLAZER HONORED
Glenda Blazer, the longtime director of the Roby Adult Center, was honored by the town as her retirement approaches at the end of the year.
Blazer was given a plaque commemorating her 41 years of service to the Town of Greeneville.
Smith said that Blazer was “a real foundation of our community for a number of years.”
“She’s got that really special human touch that is really going to be missed,” Smith said.
Blazer was thankful for the recognition and for the support of town officials.
“It’s been a long journey,” Blazer said. “I’d like to thank my seniors because I have seen a lot come and go, and I appreciate all of them.”