The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen received a final update on fiscal year 2022’s tax revenue from Town of Greeneville Finance Director Lora Young during its meeting Tuesday.
According to Young, the Town of Greeneville took in $948,500 more in local option sales tax revenue in the past fiscal year than originally budgeted.
Greeneville also received $198,000 more than budgeted in state sales tax in FY22.
According to Young, local sales tax revenues have grown 25% over the past five years, and state sales tax revenues have grown 35% in the past five years.
During the same five-year time period since 2018, total revenue for the Town of Greeneville has increased about 13.8%, while expenditures have increased about 13.6%.
According to Young, those percentages being so close together means that the town is secure in its ability to cover its operating expenses, but must borrow money, utilize grants, or draw down its fund balance to pay for capital projects.
The board approved a grant agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for traffic signal upgrades on Vann Road.
The grant requires a 10% match from the Town of Greeneville, which will be about $18,000, according to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
The board also approved a policy regarding children in Town of Greeneville workplaces.
Under the new policy, children would not be routinely allowed in the workplace, but exceptions could be granted.
“The intent of this is to protect the taxpayer from any liability that could come from a child being in the workplace on a regular basis. There are some job functions where it is just not safe for a child to be in that environment such as Public Works,” Smith said. “However, this policy has a wide breadth of exceptions that are to be considered.”
Possible exceptions to the policy include:
- Children of employees who cannot attend school or child care due to weather conditions or other unusual circumstances where school and/or child care schedules are altered from normal operations
- Children of employees who are going to or coming from a medical appointment, the child can be temporarily present at the workplace out of convenience
- Situations where a spouse or other caregiver is sick or otherwise unable to care for an employee’s child for a short duration
- Other unforeseen situations where the direct supervisor and department head approve children in the workplace for a short period of time
The board also approved the budgeted purchase of 2024 Mack side loader with tipper for $254,968 for the Public Works Department.