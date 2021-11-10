The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen solidified its goals for the coming years during a strategy meeting Tuesday evening.
As its top goal, the board identified the expansion of broadband internet.
The board met in an all-day workshop Sept. 9 to develop the goals. The workshop in September and follow-up meeting Tuesday were facilitated by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service through the University of Tennessee.
The following goals were adopted by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and are listed in order of priority. Board members voted on which priorities should be ranked the highest.
- Facilitate reasonably priced broadband throughout the community
- Have the University of Tennessee study the arrangement of the water and sewer utilities’ semi-autonomy
- Move to four-year staggered terms of office for aldermen, changing from the current two-year terms
- Develop a “civics shadowing” program for youth by starting a 10-12 member youth commission, and have those youths give direct feedback to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen
- Finish all phases of Greeneville’s downtown redevelopment project, including the Depot Street revitalization, a Main Street rehabilitation, and a project opening up the Big Spring and creek to more pedestrian traffic
- Connect more efficiently and effectively with town residents mostly via website and social media
- Improve and highlight the entrances to Greeneville including downtown, the city limits, and the airport
- Work together and foster more cooperation between the town government and the governments of Greene County, Tusculum, Mosheim and Baileyton to accomplish common goals and solve problems
- Help small businesses by passing appropriate ordinances and insituting a local facade grant
- Study ward redistricting and possible at-large election of aldermen rather than ward-specific election
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also developed a mission statement to reflect the Town of Greeneville’s purpose and values.
The statement reads: “The Town of Greeneville: Always working to be the most desirable and dynamic small town in Tennessee; a thriving community in which to live, learn, work, and advance business.”