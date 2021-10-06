A dedicated amount of revenue from Greeneville’s new hotel tax will be distributed to the Greene County Partnership, while the remaining amount will be allocated through the regular budgeting process of the Town of Greeneville each fiscal year.
The decision was made unanimously by Greeneville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its meeting Tuesday.
A specific sum will be funded to the Greene County Partnership for ongoing tourism needs.
“That remaining funding will be divvied out through our resolution process like we have done for years,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
This means that, aside from the Greene County Partnership, local organizations that deal with tourism will receive funding from the town in the same way they have received it in years past. The only difference is that the source of the funding will have changed to hotel tax revenue.
The collection of the hotel tax has also been postponed.
Originally, the town was scheduled to begin collecting the tax in October, however, according to City Administrator Todd Smith, the town wants to give hotels enough time to update their accounting processes and billing software so that hotels can effectively administer the tax.
Greeneville will now begin collecting the hotel tax from hoteliers in January 2022.
LANDSCAPING PROJECT
A decision on a prospective landscaping project at Town Hall was tabled by the board due to concerns over timing and cost.
The town received a single bid of $37,217 for the project from Greene County landscape business Firemen On Call Landscapes.
The bid came in at an amount that was too high for the liking of the board.
“I have a problem with spending $37,000 on landscaping,” Aldermen Scott Bullington said. “We could possibly be leaving that building for the Light and Power building soon anyway.”
Aldermen Cal Doty agreed that the price tag on the project was too expensive, but explained that he was in favor of the idea of a landscaping project at Town Hall.
“I think it is important for it to look good, especially when we have visitors,” Doty said.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton brought up the idea of possibly putting the project out to rebid, but acknowledged that it could be difficult to get landscapers to commit to projects because many of them are currently overworked and inundated with projects.
Daniels noted that the timing of the project may not be advantageous as winter is fast approaching.
“I would suggest that we put this on hold for right now,” Daniels said.
The matter was then tabled until a later date.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved a resolution that will allow the Greeneville Police Department to recognize retiring Greeneville police officers by awarding officers with their service weapons upon their retirement.
According to Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, currently the department takes up a collection from officers in the department in order to purchase a retiree’s weapon to present as a gift.
With the passing of the resolution, retiring officers who have 20 total years of law enforcement service and who have served in the Greeneville Police Department for 10 years will be eligible to receive their service weapons upon retirement.
The board approved the purchase of a new transmission for a garbage truck. The cost of repair will be $15,962. The purchase was not budgeted, but the expense will be funded with proceeds from a truck that was recently sold as surplus at a net profit of $32,837 according to Public Works Director Brad Peters.
The board also approved an ordinance on first reading to rezone 41 parcels of land along the 11-E Bypass between the Baileyton Road and Kingsport Highway interchanges from M-2 (High Impact Use) to B-4 (Arterial Business).
A special event application for the Keep Greene Beautiful Halloween Hustle was approved by the board. The event will be a 3-mile walk downtown, and it will be held Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
Various reappointments to town boards were also approved by the board.
Velma LaRoche, Hazel Bible, D.J. Dalton, Hope Broyles, and Patricia Elmore were reappointed to the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Advisory Board for two-year terms.
Craig Ogle, Paige Mengel, and Doug DeBusk were reappointed to the Greeneville Municipal Parking Authority for two-year terms.
Brett Purgason and Mike Idell were reappointed to the Standard Review Board for three-year terms.
Aldermen Tim Teague was reappointed to the Parking Authority.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton was appointed to fill positions on the Roby Center Advisory Board and Greeneville-Greene County Library Board that were vacated by former Alderman Buddy Hawk.
Alderman Cal Doty filled a position on the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board that was vacated by Hawk.