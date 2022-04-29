The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint one of four applicants to fill the vacant alderman seat left by Cal Doty, who resigned April 5, during its meeting Tuesday.
The board will choose from Ginny Kidwell, Angelo Botta, Keith Paxton and Buddy Hawk.
Kidwell, Paxton, and Hawk have previously held alderman seats. Botta has been a member of the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Board.
The board will also consider providing one-third of the local funds for a Tennessee Site Development Grant that will be used for the purpose of purchasing approximately 336 acres of the property formerly known as the Greene Valley Development Center located within the Tusculum city limits in order to facilitate eligible site development activities.
If the grant is awarded, the three municipal members of the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board will split the 10% local match portion of the $1.5 million grant, about $150,000, equally. So each municipality would pay about $50,000 to meet the local match.