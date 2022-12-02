The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will consider an ordinance on first reading that would change the regulations around the where beer can be sold in town in relation to other properties.
Currently, Greeneville Municipal Code prevents an establishment from selling beer if the front door of the building is within 200 feet of a public recreational facility’s property line.
The change being considered by the board would move the line of measurement from the recreational facility property line to the fence of the recreation area.
The following language is being considered in changing the code, according to the meeting agenda: “However, with respect to a public recreation facility, if no public use is allowed on the Town’s property adjacent to the nearest property line other than a public sidewalk and the area designated for public recreation nearest such property line is delineated by a fence, barricade or other structure, then the measurement shall be to the nearest point in such fence, barricade or structure.”
The board will also consider purchasing a salt spreader and snow plow for the Public Works Department. The results of an employee survey will also be presented to the board.
The board will also consider entering into a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for the lease of eight vehicles.