A “conservative, bare bones” budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be considered by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its meeting Tuesday.
A proposed budget will be ready for the board’s consideration for approval on first reading at the meeting, City Administrator Todd Smith told the mayor and aldermen this week.
“This has been an interesting process for this budget year,” he said. “If you don’t have a lot of money, there are not a lot of decisions to make. We will be ready to present a conservative, bare bones budget at your next meeting.”
Smith’s comments came during the board’s final workshop planned as part of the budgetary preparation process. As part of that process, town departments have been asked to make reductions in their budget proposals equal to at least 1.5% less than the allocations they received during the current fiscal year. That is due to uncertainty about revenues, particularly local option sales tax collections, for the coming months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was noted during the hearing that the city is looking at $350,000 deficit due to the loss of sales tax revenues caused by the pandemic.
If revenues begin to come back, Smith said he would recommend that the budget be revisited by the board in six months to make adjustments.
The largest of the requests on Tuesday heard by the board was from the Greeneville City Schools. Director Steve Starnes told the board the system was requesting a $3,068 addition to what it received from the town in the current fiscal year. The allocation from the town to the school system approved last year was $5,6806,952.
A majority of the increase, $2,600, would provide a cost of living adjustment for the information technology personnel that provide IT services to the town, Starnes said. Through a partnership, the school system provides IT services to the town departments and the police department.
The remainder of the increase reflects a projected increase in mixed drink sales tax revenues, Starnes said. The anticipated increase in revenues is based on a five-year average of the tax collections. The school system receives 50% of the mixed drink taxes.
The board heard a number of requests from agencies such as the Parking Authority, Greene County Health Department, the Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance, the 911 Emergency Communications System, the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, the Dickson-Williams Mansion Association, Main Street: Greeneville and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Daniels noted that many of the organizations also receive funding from Greene County. He said Greeneville residents have expressed concern to him about how they are contributing twice to these because they have to pay both city and county taxes.
“It is something we need to think about, especially as we are facing a deficit,” the mayor said.
While most requests were for the same funding as the previous year, the Greene County Partnership submitted a request for $95,000 in contributions from the town. Last year, it received $72,500 from Greeneville.
Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor said that while the pandemic has caused challenges financially, the requested increase would fund measures to help the community grow economically through planned economic development projects and improvements that will enhance how the community is marketed.
From his experience in private industry, Taylor said, he learned that a crisis, such as the pandemic, can be used for an organization’s advantage and to be prepared to take advantage of the upturn in the economy once it occurs.
With the pause caused by the pandemic, the Partnership has taken a serious look at each of its program and evaluated what needs to be strengthened or changed, he continued.
One item mentioned several times during that evaluation was upgrading the Partnership’s website. When exploring the options for the upgrade, Taylor said, Partnership representatives learned the website was developed with such old technology it cannot be upgraded and will have to be recreated on new technology, which will be expensive.
In addition, the Partnership has been using blended marketing pieces promoting Greene County for industrial and retail expansion and as a tourist destination. However, new materials are needed that focus on retail and industrial recruitment and tourism separately to more effectively promote the community, he said.
Some projects have also been initiated to bring new economic opportunities including development of properties downtown for new uses and an event to bring corporate leaders to the airport to see what it can provide, Taylor said.
The town also announced scholarship funds for employees to continue their educations.
Daniels told the board that the scholarship was Smith’s idea and that the city administrator was contributing a stipend he receives from the board toward the scholarship.
“I appreciate Todd for doing that,” he said.