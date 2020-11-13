The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider budget amendments and a rezoning request at its meeting Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
The board will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance on second and final reading to amend the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The amendments include an addition of nearly $1.46 million in expenditures, including funding for the next stages of work for the construction of a new station for the Greeneville Fire Department on Carson Street and the initial phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project for streetscape improvements on Depot Street.
Also included are funds for the purchase of the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley to create more parking downtown, matches for grants awarded to provide equipment and vehicle upgrades for the Greeneville Fire Department, the initial implementation of the newly adopted employee pay scale and a new position in the City Administrator’s Office.
Also on the agenda is consideration of first reading of a rezoning of five parcels of property on the northwest and southeast side of Kingsley Avenue from M-2 high impact use to B-4 arterial business district. A second reading is required for passage of the rezoning, and a public hearing will be held with that reading.
In other business, the board will consider an Enterprise fleet management proposal, a bid for purchase of equipment by the Fire Department, and consideration of an emergency purchase and a truck bid for the Public Works Department.
Retirement of a long-time town employee is also on the agenda.