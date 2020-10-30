The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider Amendments to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda will be the first reading of an ordinance to amend the FY21 budget. When the budget was prepared, conservative projections for tax revenue were included and allocations were kept below the previous year's level due to the economic uncertainty in the pandemic. The budget was adopted with the understanding that it would be revisited if tax revenues surpassed projections, which has occurred.
In other business, the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will present an update to the board, and a resolution authorizing participation in the Public Entity Partners' Property Conservation Matching Grant Program will be considered.