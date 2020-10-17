Amendments to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office, 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of amending the town’s current operating budget to include appropriations for projects not included in the original document.
When the budget was approved in June, the action was taken with an understanding that it would be revisited if revenues were higher than anticipated. The budget included a conservative projection of tax revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although revenues were down for the first few months of the pandemic, local option sales tax revenues rebounded during the summer and were higher than what was budgeted.
Among the new appropriations may be funds to provide local matches for grants awarded recently to the Greeneville Fire Department for equipment and vehicle upgrades.
In other business, the board will consider the purchase of a brush chipper and a special event sign request.
An update from the Greene County Partnership is also on the agenda.
Following the meeting, the mayor and aldermen will convene as the town’s Beer Board.
On the agenda is an application for off-premises consumption for Ian’s Market at 1401 Tusculum Blvd.