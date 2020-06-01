The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the first reading of a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
Throughout budget hearings over the last two months, the board have heard requests from various departments. The town departments were asked to reduce their proposed budgets by 1.5% of what they were allocated during the current fiscal year due to anticipated revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the budget, the board will also consider an ordinance setting the property tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In other business, the board will consider a 10-year $200,000 loan to the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville/Greene County for the tax increment financing incentive for the Chick-fil-A project.
The town board, the Industrial Development Board and the Greene County Commission earlier this year approved an economic plan that provided up to $200,000 in tax increment financing the for project to construct the restaurant in the Crockett Crossing shopping center.
Through the financing arrangement, the property assessment is frozen at the level before the improvements to the property but will be reassessed once the restaurant project is completed. The difference in taxes generated between the former property value and the new one are used to pay back the tax increment financing.
Also on the agenda are a retail package store certificate of compliance and proposed rate changes for limited fire protection contracts between the Greeneville Fire Department and property owners outside the corporate limits.