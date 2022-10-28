The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will consider approving a resolution amending the town’s charter to increase the terms of alderman and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even year dates. The resolution would also change the name of the town’s governing body to a city council, and allow the dividing line between the two town wards to be moved from Church Street if deemed necessary by population changes in order to keep the wards relatively even.
The changes, if approved Tuesday, would have to be approved by both houses of the Tennessee legislature before being given final approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The discussion on changes to the charter was spurred by low participation in odd-numbered-year elections, both by number of candidates and voters, and the costs associated with those elections.
The board tabled the changes at its last meeting in order to give town attorney Ron Woods more time to review the changes to the charter.
The board will also consider ordinances increasing water tap fees and sewer tap fees. The ordinances increasing fees were approved on first reading at a previous meeting. The ordinances require a second reading and vote in addition to a public hearing.
The current cost of a three-quarter-inch water tap, which is what most residential customers purchase, is $800, and a sewer tap is $1,000 for those living inside the city limits of Greeneville. Customers must also pay the cost of any asphalt or concrete needed.
The Water Commission recommended in September that the fee for a water tap be increased to $1,800 and the fee for a sewer tap be increased to $2,000.
For those outside the city limits, the current cost is $1,600 for a water tap and $2,000 for a sewer tap. It was recommended that those fees also be raised to $2,300 for a water tap and $2,500 for a sewer tap.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen must approve fee and rate increases for them to go into effect.
The board will also consider amending the size of the Parks and Recreation Committee to 12 members from 10 members, and consider purchase of a snow plow attachment for Public Works Department as well as a new traffic signal controller cabinet to replace the current unit at the intersection of Snapps Ferry Road and Forest Hills Drive.