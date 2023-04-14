The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider granting final approval to changes to the town’s charter at its meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The proposed changes would, among other things, extend the length of terms on the municipality’s governing board to four years and realign the timing of other local elections. The charter alterations would also change the name of the town’s governing body to a city council and the title of city administrator to city manager.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved changes to the charter in November 2022. However, the changes had to go before both houses of the Tennessee legislature for approval before being returned to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration of final approval.
State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland carried the charter changes to Nashville for passage through the state legislature in the form of a House of Representatives bill and Senate bill.
Both the state House of Representatives and state Senate approved the charter bills unanimously on March 20. It was then transmitted to Gov. Bill Lee, who signed the bill approving the charter changes at the state level on April 4.
The changes require a final approval from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen before taking effect.
The board will also consider a resolution to use grant funding to purchase washing machines and dryers for the Greeneville Fire Department to clean turnout gear.
In addition, the board will consider an appointment to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board. Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers were recommended by the Airport Authority to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.