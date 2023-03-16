Greeneville BMA To Consider Crowfoot Alley Project Change Tuesday Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider a change order from Summers-Taylor that would allow a retaining wall to be added to the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project.The change order would add $22,000 to the project cost.The change order would add the repair and expansion of an existing retaining wall at the northwest corner of the parking lot project to the project’s scope.The current contract price is about $742,000. If the change order is approved, the contract price would increase to about $764,000.The board will also consider bids for new electronic scoreboards for the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department.A reception for retiring Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward will be held after the meeting. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Botany Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers New TSC Store Opens Friday