A proposal to amend the cruising ordinance will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System building on North College Street.
Cruising has been banned along a section of Tusculum Boulevard from Justice Drive to around Austin Street for more than two decades. The board has been asked to consider permitting scheduled cruising events to take place monthly.
A public hearing will be held during the meeting about an ordinance for the town to vacate the right-of-way of Bitner Street off West Andrew Johnson Highway. The ordinance will also be considered on second and final reading.
In other business, the board will consider purchase of equipment for the Public Works Department, the process to update the town’s strategic plan, and two special event requests. The special events are the Rural Resources’ Incredible Dinner on Main and Main Street: Greeneville’s Halloween Happenings.