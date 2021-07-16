The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a bid received from Summers-Taylor for the Depot Street Revitalization Project at its meeting Tuesday.
The board will consider the bid received from Summers-Taylor for the Depot Street Revitalization Project. The original bid from Summers-Taylor came in at $11.5 million, which was over what the town had budgeted for the project. The town has been work with Summers-Taylor in an effort to reduce the bid amount.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also consider an ordinance on first reading that will allow the Town of Greeneville to levy a hotel-motel tax.
The board will also consider a resolution requesting approval to reduce the jurisdiction of the Greeneville Planning Commission to property within the corporate boundaries of the town, withdrawing from the urban growth area.
A proposal from Howard Audiovisual Services for IT upgrades in the G. Thomas Love Board Room will also be considered. These improvements would include new screens for presentations and new cameras at the back of the room that will automatically record city meetings.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also consider a couple special occasion street closings. They will consider closing a portion of West Church Street for the Dickson-Williams Mansion 200th Year Celebration. They will also consider a special event application to close Academy Street and portions of College, Depot and Summer streets for the Inaugural Boo Fest Fall Event.
Among other business, the board will consider purchasing in-car video systems for the Greeneville Police Department, and consider purchasing rollout carts and large garbage containers for the Public Works Department.
The board will also consider the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Plan.