The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the purchase of a new fire truck at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting is set start at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building located at 110 N. College St.
The board will consider the purchase of an arial platform fire truck for the Greeneville Fire Department to replace a fire truck that is 25 years old. The cost of the new fire truck with equipment is $1.3 million.
The board will also consider the purchase of a $12,000 jaws of life tool for for Greeneville Fire Department Engine 2. Its current tool has stopped working.