The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider funding an updated pay plan for town employees for 2023 when the board meets Tuesday.
The meeting will start at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
Greeneville Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller provided a memo to the board including four options to consider for funding the pay plan to meet employee recruiting and retention goals.
Currently, about $8.4 million is allocated to paying town employees annually.
Each of the four options presented in the memo would increase that annual amount by over $700,000.
Fuller notes in the memo that option one would cost an additional $702,439 and meet goals for employee recruitment, but not retention.
The first option would place all employees to the nearest pay step of their current pay, placing most employees on step one.
“This gives no consideration to those who have given years of service to the Town. This is all due to the starting pay increasing significantly. This helps meet the need for recruiting,” Fuller says in the memo.
The second option outlined in the memo would cost an additional $740,069 annually and include the “minimum to fund the pay plan plus increase one (pay) step for employees with double digit years in their current position, which meets goals for recruiting and retention for an additional $37,630 over option 1,” the memo says.
The third option in the memo would cost $781,912 more annually, $41,843 more than the second option.
Option three would include the “minimum to fund the pay plan plus increase one step for employees with five plus years of service in their current position, which meets the goals for recruiting and retention as in option 2,” Fuller says in the memo.
The fourth option presented in the memo would be the most costly, with an additional $973,100 being required annually to fund the option, costing $191,188 more than option three.
The fourth option would include the “minimum to fund the pay plan update plus increase one step based on employee service for year one (Step 1), two years (Step 2), and three years plus (Step 3). Meets the goals of recruiting and retention for the first three years of employment. No consideration of retention beyond three years,” Fuller says in the memo.
Each of the four options would push the amount of annual funding put toward pay from the current $8.4 million to over $9 million.
Option one would cost $9.12 million annually, option two would cost $9.16 million, option three would cost $9.2 million and option four would cost about $9.4 million annually.
The board will also consider an ordinance on second and final reading that would rezone a portion of property near 1806 W. Main Street to B-1 (Neighborhood Business) from R-2 (Medium Density Residential) if approved.
The stated use for the portion of the property requested for rezoning is to construct a new Marathon Convenience Store and gas station, similar in appearance to the existing facility directly across the street from the property.
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission previously approved the rezoning, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave the rezoning initial approval on Dec. 21.
The Greeneville Beer Board will meet after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and consider an application for on-premises consumption at Casa Express, 915 Tusculum Blvd. The board had previously tabled the application to examine the town’s municipal codes.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved an amendment to the Greeneville Municipal Code that changed the measurement points for the 200-foot limit of selling alcohol near a public recreation facility. The change moved the line of measurement from the recreational facility property line to the fence of the recreation area.
The following language was added to the code: “However, with respect to a public recreation facility, if no public use is allowed on the Town’s property adjacent to the nearest property line other than a public sidewalk and the area designated for public recreation nearest such property line is delineated by a fence, barricade or other structure, then the measurement shall be to the nearest point in such fence, barricade or structure.”
The beer board will take up the tabled request on Tuesday now that the change has been made.