The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the town’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget on final reading and a joint venture agreement to operate the landfill/transfer station when it meets Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
The board meeting will follow a workshop between the board and Greeneville Water Commission to discuss options and possible policies for providing sewer service outside the town’s corporate limits.
The board will consider a proposed $24 million budget for the coming fiscal year on second and final reading. The budget proposal does not include any large capital projects or a pay increase for employees, as town departments were asked to reduce their budget requests due to projected drops in revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the budgetary action, the board will also set the property tax rate. The proposed tax rate is unchanged from the current rate, remaining at $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value.
A public hearing will be held during the meeting about the proposed budget as well as for an ordinance that amends the current fiscal year budget to reflect revisions to revenues and expenditures throughout the year.
Several budget-related resolutions will be considered to authorize appropriations to such agencies as the Greene County Partnership, Keep Greene Beautiful and the Dickson-Williams Historic Association.
The board will also consider approval of the landfill budget for FY2021 and a joint venture agreement with Greene County for operation of the landfill/transfer station.
The city and county’s new contract with GFL Environmental does not include operation of the landfill/transfer station, which the company has operated in the past as part of its agreement to dispose of garbage and demolition waste.
The joint venture agreement will outline the operation of the transfer station, where garbage is brought to be transported to GFL’s landfill in Hamblen County.
In other business, the board will consider an ordinance to amend the Greeneville Municipal Code regarding fire protection contracts. Rate adjustments to the contracts between the Greeneville Fire Department and owners of property outside the corporate limits were approved earlier this month by the board.
A rezoning of property within the Town Crossing development on West Andrew Johnson Highway and along Black Oak Street will be considered on first reading. A public hearing about the rezoning will be held in coordination with the second reading.
The proposed rezoning would designate two tracts of property in the development as B-4 arterial business. A portion of the larger tract, which includes the AMC Town Crossing 8 movie theater, and the smaller tract are currently zoned R-3 medium density residential.
Extension of sewer service to the new park facility will be considered by the board.
Purchases of a vehicle for the Parks & Recreation Department and of equipment, roll out carts and traffic signal controllers for the Public Works Department will be considered during the meeting. In addition, a bid to install new pavement markings for Public Works will be considered by the board.