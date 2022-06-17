The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider giving final approval to the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget after a second reading and public hearing during its meeting Tuesday.
Initially, the town’s proposed budget included a 6-cent property tax increase. However, the tax hike was not approved upon the budget’s first reading during the June 7 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Currently, the town’s property tax rate is set at $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property, and the budget now being considered would keep the same tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed increase that was voted down reflects back to the Jan. 18 meeting of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, when the board approved additional debt service for the Greeneville City Schools’ HVAC and lighting project.
The first phase of the project will cost about $7.7 million.
Cuts and adjustments to the budget will be made in certain areas in order to meet financing requirements for the project without increasing taxes, according to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
Possible adjustments will be discussed at the meeting Tuesday.
The board will also review the Town of Greeneville’s and Greeneville City Schools’ multi-year capital plans.
The board will consider on first reading the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Greeneville Water Commission, as well.
Also on the agenda:
The board will consider purchase of technology equipment for the emergency operations center at the new fire station under construction on Carson Street.
The nomination and selection of a new Town of Greeneville vice-mayor will be carried out. Former 1st Ward Alderman Cal Doty held the position of vice-mayor until he resigned in April due to a planned change of residence out of the 1st Ward and into the 2nd Ward, and also due to his decision to run for mayor. Under the rules laid out in Greeneville’s town charter, no sitting alderman may run for mayor.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.