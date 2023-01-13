Greeneville BMA To Consider Hardin Industrial Park Property Purchase Offer Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider an offer from R Enterprises LLC to purchase a 20 acre parcel in Hardin Industrial Park across from Crenlo Engineered Cabs.R Enterprises is offering to purchase the land from the Town of Greeneville outright at a cost of $5,000 per acre, which would be about $100,000 total.In its offer, R Enterprises has requested no deferral or reduction of property taxes until performance. R Enterprises also requested no funding from the town or state.If the purchase of the land were to be approved, R Enterprises proposes that it would erect its first building on the property in 2023.R Enterprises is an ambulance chassis remounting and remanufacturing company.The board will also consider a resolution to purchase eight vehicles currently leased through Enterprise Fleet Management.The purchase would total $69,475 for the eight vehicles.Currently, the Parks and Recreation department is using five trucks while the police department, Public Works department and Building department are each using one of the leased vehicles.The Town of Greeneville Beer Board will meet after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.The Beer Board will consider an application for on-premises consumption at Biggies Deli at 1720 W. Main Street. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Board Offer Town Alderman Mayor Greeneville Light Power Building Enterprises Llc Economics Commerce Company Hardin Industrial Park Deferral Building Industry Purchase Politics Industry Recreation Department Vehicle Department Public Works Building Department Greeneville Beer Board Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash