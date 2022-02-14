The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider changes to the town’s health insurance plans at its meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
Changes to the town’s health care plans are being considered in order to offset rising costs in insurance coverage the town is experiencing.
A possible change to the coverage the board will consider in order to save money and prevent raising the costs and deductibles of plans will be to remove any spouses from plans when the spouse has access to primary coverage at their employer.
The town could also change the plan so that retiree spouses will no longer be eligible for health insurance upon retirees’ reaching Medicare age. This would save the town an estimated $106,000 annually.
A tiered premium/deductible system saving the town approximately $408,000 annually is also an option that will be up for consideration.
The board will also re-consider the August 2010 Board of Mayor and Aldermen resolution that carves out all spouses of employees hired after Oct. 1, 2010. According to City Administrator Todd Smith this carve-out has not been enforced.
The board will consider a capital outlay resolution and agreement for borrowing up to $1 million for the Greeneville City Schools’ energy replacement project.
The board will also consider a Debt Service Agreement with the City Schools for repayment of EESI Loan Debt Service.
The purpose of the agreement would be to provide for the payment of debt service on the loan agreement from available school funds. To fund the annual debt service payment of $322,872, the school board would agree to a timely transfer annually of $180,000 in school funds to the Town of Greeneville in order to provide for the payment of debt service when it is due. The town would annually pay the remaining balance of $142,872.
The board will also consider selling approximately 35 acres of Town of Greeneville-owned property at Hardin Industrial Park to an adjacent property owner.
The larger parcel was purchased years ago for industrial development. According to Smith, the section being considered for sale goes from marshy wetlands that are certified wetlands by the state to an immediate elevation incline towards the top of the ridge. The ridge includes two large sink holes measuring several meters deep and wide.