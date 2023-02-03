The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will receive a revised offer from R Enterprises to purchase 20 acres in Hardin Industrial Park as well as consider the purchase of a new fire engine for the department.
R Enterprises is offering to purchase the land from the Town of Greeneville for $15,000 per acre.
The purchase would entail a $150,000 payment and conveyance of a deed on the front 10 acres of the desired property in May 2023 and a $150,000 payment and conveyance of the deed on the back 10 acres of the property in May 2024.
The company is asking for no deferral or reduction of property taxes until performance targets are met and requesting no funding from the city or state.
The company initially offered $100,000 for the property in January, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen asked for City Administrator Todd Smith and Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor to negotiate a fair price with the company.
The board will also consider purchasing a new fire engine from Stuphen Corporation for a cost of $755,000.
In January, the board approved the purchase of a used fire truck at a cost of $595,000. However, that that engine had a hold on it from another fire department that ended up purchasing the truck, according to Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley.
The new engine would replace a 1999 model year engine that is currently used for frontline duty. That engine would slot into reserve status for the department.
Shipley told the board in January that the department’s reserve trucks have had mechanical issues and that they are 1984 and 1985 model years.
He also noted that a 1991 model year ladder truck is experiencing mechanical issues.
The new truck would be delivered in three to four months if approved.
The board will also consider resolutions that would authorize the town to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for sidewalk projects and authorize the fire department to apply for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.