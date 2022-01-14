The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider selling approximately 35 acres of Town of Greeneville owned property at Hardin Industrial Park to an adjacent property owner at its meeting Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
The board will meet in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will also consider financial requests from Greeneville City Schools.
Among those requests is a resolution to consider allocating $275,000 to match the total cost of replacement of the Greeneville High School football field turf.
The board will also mull funding and approval of the Greeneville City Schools HVAC and lighting project.
The board will consider a resolution requesting that the Tennessee Department of Transportation make the Newport Highway a four-lane road rather than the proposed super two-lane road.
The board will also consider giving final approval after second reading and public hearing to a request to rezone property along West Vann Road.
The property is currently split, with part being zoned low-density residential and part medium-density residential. The applicant seeks to have all the property zoned medium-density residential.
This measure was brought to the board as a part of a possible future subdivision plan.