The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in called session on Tuesday to consider an agreement for the operation of the landfill and transfer station.
The meeting will be at 3 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of a joint venture agreement with Greene County for the operation of the Greeneville-Greene County landfill and transfer station.
At its June 16 meeting, the board decided to delay action on the agreement until the text for the document could be completed.
The agreement comes as a result of negotiations with GFL Environmental for a new contract for disposal of household and commercial solid waste and demolition waste.
As part of the previous contract, the landfill and transfer station has been operated by GFL Environmental, formerly Waste Industries. However, in an effort to avoid periodic increases in rates from GFL, the town and and county have decided to resume operation of the landfill and transfer station.
The new contract with GFL goes into effect July 1.