Proposals for landscaping medians on the 11E Bypass will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office, 110 N. College St.
The review of the median landscaping proposals is one of two items on the agenda other than the regular meeting procedures.
The other item is a special event request to close several downtown streets for the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Race in August.