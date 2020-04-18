The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen face a lengthy agenda when they meet on Tuesday.
The session will be at 4 p.m. and will be held using the Zoom virtual meeting platform and broadcast live on the Town of Greeneville's Facebook page.
On the agenda is consideration of filling a vacated alderman seat. Jeff Taylor, who was serving as an alderman for the 2nd Ward, submitted his resignation earlier this month after accepting a position as president and chief executive officer of the Greene County Partnership.
The two aldermen to represent the 2nd Ward will be on the ballot in the Aug. 6 Greeneville municipal election. The appointee to fill the vacancy would serve the remainder of Taylor's term through the end of the August as the newly elected officials take office in September.
Two requests for extension of sewer service outside the corporate limits will be considered by the board. To be considered are a request from Kenny Hartman to extend sewer service to areas of Tusculum for the development of a residential project and a request from the Clyde Austin 4-H Center to extend sewer service to serve the facility in the county.
An ordinance will be considered on first reading to rezone property on Old Tusculum Road from R-1 low density residential and R-4 high density residential to B-4 arterial business for the construction of a proposed medical office for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates. A public hearing about the rezoning will be held when it is considered for second reading.
The board will also consider conveying property from the Town of Greeneville to the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex. The property will be used to expand activities for the public at the range.
The property is an unused portion of land on which the Greene County Technology Center and the Howard McNeese Educational Center is located on Hal Henard Road. It is owned by the town and Greene County Board of Education.
Also on the agenda is a resolution authorizing the town to apply for federal funding for a new hangar at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. A state grant has been received to construct the hangar, which will house a new business at the facility, but will not fund the estimated total cost of the project.
Bids for the installation of all-inclusive playground equipment at Hardin Park and for fire engine repair will be considered by the board.
Purchases of a new brush truck and a new F-459 chassis as a replacement for an aging truck for the Public Works/Municipal Solid Waste Department is on the agenda.
Appointments to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority and the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors will be considered.
The board will also review a special event request to block West Church Street from the General Morgan Inn motor entrance to North Irish Street for Lyrics on the Lawn.