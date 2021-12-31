The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a request to rezone property along West Vann Road at its meeting Tuesday.
The property is currently split, with part being zoned low-density residential and part medium-density residential. The applicant seeks to have all the property zoned medium-density residential.
This measure was brought to the board as a part of a possible future subdivision plan.
The board will also consider an ordinance on first reading that would update the town’s Stormwater Management Ordinance to keep in compliance with regulations from the State of Tennessee.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building at 110 N. College Street.