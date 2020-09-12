A rezoning will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom inside the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of an ordinance on first reading to rezone properties on Loretta Street from M-2 high impact industrial to R-2 medium density residential. The area near Highland Elementary School is residential, and the rezoning is sought to reflect the current use.
The board will also discuss options for use of a Transportation Alternatives Program grant and consider a bid for a asphalt milling machine rental.