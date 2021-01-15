The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a rezoning of property on Oak Grove Road when the board meets Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will be conducted via the Zoom video conferencing application. The meeting will be live streamed on the Town of Greeneville Facebook page.
On the agenda is consideration, on first reading, of a rezoning of property west of Oak Grove Road near the intersection with New Hope Road. A second reading is required for final approval.
The requested rezoning would add an R-SF2 low density residential overall district to the existing R-1 low density residential district. The overlay district would allow slightly smaller lot sizes and reduce setback requirements for parcels that are proposed for development into single family residences.
Also on the agenda is a the consideration of a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute and deliver a quitclaim deed for property north of Jeff Woods Memorial Drive.
The board will also consider purchase of snow removal equipment and equipment to be used at the landfill for the Public Works Department and authorization of an application for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.