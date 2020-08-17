The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has several items on the agenda for its meeting Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is a public hearing and consideration of the 2019-20 fiscal year Phase II Stormwater Annual Report. The report describes stormwater control measures.
The board will also consider a bid to replace a sump pump and repair pit at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The expense is proposed to be split equally between Greeneville City Schools and the town.
A taxicab franchise and drivers for a taxicab franchise will also be considered by the board.
Also on the agenda is a special event sign request as well as town participation in the PE Partners L. Richardson “Driver Safety” matching grant program and in the Pool’s “Safety Partners” matching grant program.
Following the board meeting, the mayor and aldermen will convene as the Beer Board to consider an application for off-premises consumption at Greene Tobacco and Beer at 101 Marshall Lane.