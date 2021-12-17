The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building located at 110 N. College St.
The board will consider adoption of the Town of Greeneville Strategic Plan at the meeting.
The main priority of the plan is to facilitate reasonably priced broadband throughout the community.
The board will also consider purchasing an asphalt planer for Public Works at a cost of $31,863.
The board will also consider the purchase of two pole cameras for the rear of the Public Works property where currently little or no coverage exists.
The cost of the cameras is $13,974 and will be partly offset by a $4,000 Public Entity Partners Property Conservation Grant. The balance will be funded by proceeds the Public Works Department will receive from the Parks & Recreation Department for the grade work being done on the sand volleyball courts.