The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the removal of a traffic signal downtown and a policy to extend sewer service outside the corporate limits during its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
The board will consider the removal of the traffic signal at the intersection of College and McKee streets. In March, the board voted to begin the process of removing the signal. It has been blinking red since that action to allow motorists to get adapted to the change.
If the removal is approved, McKee Street would become the thru street with a stop sign placed on College Street at the intersection.
Also to be considered by the board is a policy to extend sewer service outside the corporate limits. A long-time sewer moratorium has been in place that restricts the extension of the service to properties outside the town’s boundaries.
Following multiple recent requests to extend service, a draft policy has been created to be considered by the board. The policy would require a developer to pay a majority of the costs for the expansion.
In other business, the board will hold two public hearings on separate ordinances.
The first public hearing regards a rezoning of property within the Towne Crossing development on West Andrew Johnson Highway and Black Oak Street from B-4 arterial business and R-3 medium density residential to B-4. That ordinance will also be considered on second reading.
The second public hearing will be for revisions to amend the Municipal Code regarding contracts for fire protection for properties outside the town’s corporate limits. The updates will increase the rates, which have not been changed for several years, and implement a charge for multiple false alarms in a given time period. The ordinance regarding the revisions will also be considered for second reading approval.
The board will also consider the first reading of an ordinance to close Bitner Street, a platted right-of-way that is not on the town’s road list. The right-of-way is located at Stowaway Storage on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
A special event request to approve the closing of Main Street for the Incredible Farm Dinner to benefit Rural Resources for a new date in September and reappointments to the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission are also on the agenda.