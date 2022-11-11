Greeneville BMA To Consider Up To $50,000 Of Grade Work For Sand Volleyball Site Nov 11, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider authorizing Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith to approve grade work for the sand volleyball project, not to exceed $50,000.The board will also consider amending the size of the Parks and Recreation Committee to 12 members from 10 members on second reading in addition to a public hearing on the matter.The board will also consider the purchase of a miniature excavator for the Parks and Recreation Department. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Board Institutes Town Mayor Department Public Works Power Building Greeneville Light Work Volleyball Purchase Recreation Department Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing