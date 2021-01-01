A public hearing and consideration of the vacating of excess right-of-way on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. via the Zoom digital meeting platform. The meeting will be broadcast live on the town’s Facebook page.
The vacating of excess right-of-way on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive will be considered for approval on second and final reading in addition to the public hearing.
When Jeff Woods Memorial Drive was created, its path separated a small corner of a tract within the Crockett Crossing Shopping Center from the remainder of the property, which was acquired by the town as right-of-way.
However, the town does not need the excess of the right-of-way from the corner except for 60-feet around the roadway and the utility easement. If the excess is vacated, the 60 feet around the roadway will be retained by the town as right-of-way.
Development of the adjacent property is now being explored, and the owner of the adjacent property, SMN Investments, Inc., has requested that the excess be added to its tract.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a vice mayor.