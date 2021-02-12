Zoning ordinance revisions and a rezoning for a proposed residential development will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will meet via the Zoom video conferencing application at 4 p.m. with the meeting live streamed on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page.
The board will conduct the first readings of two ordinances to revise zoning regulations regarding planned unit developments and setbacks. A second reading is required for final approval with a public hearing also scheduled at that time if the initial reading is approved.
One ordinance pertains to increasing the amount of lot coverage allowed for a structure and decreasing the minimum setback requirements for planned unit developments that involve parcels that will include a structure and surrounding yard. Regulations would remain the same for planned unit developments in which the footprint of the structure has an individual owner with yards or other common areas owned by an association.
The other involves the addition of a definition of what structures are permitted within setbacks, such as open driveways or fences, and further clarifies the methodology used to determine setbacks.
The board will also consider a rezoning for a proposed residential planned unit development for which some of the regulation changes would be applicable. A request has been made to rezone an 88.41-acre property on North Rufe Taylor Road from R-3 medium density residential to B-4 arterial business district.
In other business, the board will consider purchases of road salt for the Public Works Department and a mini-pumper truck for the Fire Department as well as various items of firefighting equipment for the department.
The board will also consider an allocation for expenses associated with the community hosting the 2021 NJCAA World Series.
Following the session, the mayor and aldermen will convene as the town’s Beer Board. On the agenda is consideration of off-premises consumption applications for Forest Hill Corner at 1302 Snapps Ferry Road, and Greene Tobacco and Beer at 101 Marshall Lane.