The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider an ordinance on first reading to amend the zoning ordinances pertaining to the lot sizes in planned unit developments at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N College St.
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission approved the change Tuesday.
The change was prompted by a request for smaller lot sizes by the developer of the Greene City housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The developer of the property, Landstar Development, requested a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what is currently allowed by zoning regulations.
The board will also consider purchasing a dump truck for Public Works.