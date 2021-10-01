The Town of Greeneville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will continue to discuss on Tuesday how the town will distribute revenue collected from the town’s newly instituted 4% hotel tax.
It is stipulated by Tennessee law that the revenue received through the new city hotel tax be used only for the purposes of encouraging and enhancing tourism in the town. However, the town’s leaders must decide what organizations fitting into that category will receive funding, and how much of the funding they will receive.
The board will also consider a resolution that would approve giving an eligible officer his or her service firearm upon retirement, if the officer is in good standing with the Greeneville Police Department.
The board will also consider:
a landscaping proposal
- for Town Hall with an estimated cost of about $37,000;
- a resolution for the purchase of a garbage truck transmission for the Public Works Department;
- the rezoning of numerous parcels along the 11-E Bypass, which will require a second reading and vote; and
- the appointment and reappointment of individuals to numerous boards including the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Advisory Board, the Greeneville Greene County Library Board, the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Greeneville Parking Authority, and the Standards Review Board.