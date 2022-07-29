Greeneville BMA To Discuss Children In Workplace Policy Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider a policy regarding children in Town of Greeneville workplaces.If the policy is approved, children would not be routinely allowed in the workplace, but exceptions could be granted.If approved by the board, those possible exceptions include:Children of employees who cannot attend school or child care due to weather conditions or other unusual circumstances where school and/or child care schedules are altered from normal operations;Children of employees who are going to or coming from a medical appointment, the child can be temporarily present at the workplace out of convenienceSituations where a spouse or other caregiver is sick or otherwise unable to care for an employee’s child for a short durationOther unforeseen situations where the direct supervisor and department head approve children in the workplace for a short period of timeThe board will also consider a grant agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for traffic signal upgrades on Vann Road.The board will also consider the budgeted purchase of 2024 Mack side loader with tipper for $254,968. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Board Alderman Power Building Mayor Greeneville Light Workplace Employee Policy Work Politics Childcare Department Head Agreement Grant Upgrade Institutes Child Care Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue Weems Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' During Damp Night At The Greene County Fair Flash Flooding Prompts Water Rescue Calls Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall