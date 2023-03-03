Greeneville BMA To Discuss Fire Department Staffing Tuesday Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will hear an update on staffing levels in the Greeneville Fire DepartmentThe board will also consider an ordinance on final reading to amend the fiscal year 2023 budget.Presentations from the 2022-2023 Town of Greeneville Youth Commission will also be given at the meeting. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Overturned Tractor-Trailer Forces Newport Highway Detours Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Lady Devils Get Past Cocke County In OT