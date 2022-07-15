The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss possible changes to the town charter during its meeting Tuesday.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss the following possible changes:
Moving Ward 2 and mayoral elections to the same year as a U.S. presidential elections
Moving Ward 1 elections to even-year non-presidential-election years
Moving from ward elections to at large elections
Removing the prohibition against a sitting alderman running for mayor
Allowing for a sitting alderman to run for alderman and mayor at the same time
Review the other elections in Greeneville, such as water commission and school board, to determine if those elections can be moved to even years to completely remove odd-year elections in the town
Consider amending the town borrowing limit of 5% of total assessed property value
The changes will be discussed Tuesday, but amending the charter would be a lengthy process.
Charter changes must be approved by Tennessee legislature, and according to the agenda, the earliest any changes could be enacted would be spring 2023.
It could be November 2022 before the board is able to vote to send proposed changes to the legislature as public hearings must be advertised, held and possible changes amended in the time before the board holds a final vote to submit changes to the legislature.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also consider giving final approval to the Greeneville Water Commission’s budget after second reading and a public hearing.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.