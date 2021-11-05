The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a follow-up discussion on the town’s strategic plan goals during a meeting 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room of the Greeneville Light and Power Building at 110 N. College St.
The board met Sept. 9 to work on the town’s strategic plan goals. Following that meeting, staff met in a planning session to work on objectives and action steps for the goals set by the board.
Tuesday's follow-up meeting is now set for the board to determine if any changes are needed after reviewing the objectives and action steps.