The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will receive an update on the ongoing Depot Street revitalization project during its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will also consider approving a safety bonus for all full-time Town of Greeneville employees.
The bonus would be considered a reward for employees having gone 100 days without a work accident.
The board will also consider a request to close Academy Street, and parts of College, Summer and Depot streets for the 27th annual Iris Festival on May 21-22.