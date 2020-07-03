The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear a presentation on the possibility of holding more cruising events when it meets Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System Office at 110 N. College St.
The board allowed a trial cruising/cruise-in event on June 20, and more than 800 vehicles participated in the evening event on Tusculum Boulevard.
The town has been asked to consider allowing monthly cruising events using the street that would be intended for all ages, be family friendly and have rules for participation. Cruising has been banned along Tusculum Boulevard for about two decades.
In other business, the board will consider two ordinances on second and final reading. One involves revisions to update the rates for fire protection agreements for properties outside the corporate limits and set a fee for repeated false alarm calls.
The other is the rezoning of property within the Towne Crossing development, including the parcel on which the AMC 8 Towne Crossing movie theater is located, to B-4 arterial business. The property containing the movie theater and a smaller one to its rear to be rezoned are currently zoned B-4 and R-3 medium density residential.
A resolution authorizing school fund appropriations for the 2020-21 fiscal year will also be considered. The resolution is required following the passage of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget by the board last month.
A special event sign request is also on the agenda.