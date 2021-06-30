The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing and final reading Thursday on an amendment to increase water rates and fees within the town.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room in the Greeneville Light and Power Building on 110 N. College Street.
This meeting was moved from the normal meeting time of the first Tuesday of each month to accommodate scheduling with sailors of the U.S.S. Greeneville who will be in town for the 25th anniversary of the submarine’s commissioning. Mayor W.T. Daniels will make a special proclamation at the meeting.
The board gave tentative approval at its June 15 meeting to the proposed water rate increase, which Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said would equal about $2 on the average customer’s monthly water bill. The ordinance requires a second reading and vote.
The plan White presented at the June 15 meeting would entail a 5 percent rate increase starting Aug. 1. That would mean the monthly service fee would go from $8.50 to $9. The water rate for the first 1,000 cubic feet per month would go from $1.30 per 100 cubic feet to $1.37 per 100 cubic feet. The water rate for the next 1,000 cubic feet per month would increase from $1.25 per 100 cubic feet to $1.31 per 100 cubic feet. All water used over 2,000 cubic feet per month would see a rate increase from $1.20 per 100 cubic feet to $1.26 per 100 cubic feet.
White noted the commission had not increased rates since 2015.
In other business, the board will consider:
- a resolution authorizing school fund appropriations for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is also up for consideration at the meeting;
- a special event application to close a portion of Main Street on July 31 for the Incredible Farm Dinner On Main;
- a proposal from Howard Audiovisual Services for IT upgrades at the G. Thomas Love Board Room;
- a vehicle purchase for the Greeneville Police Department; and
- a resolution for the Police Department to apply for a grant for a bulletproof vest partnership.