Greeneville BMA To Meet Tuesday Aug 12, 2022 The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider the purchase of a Ford pickup truck for the Greeneville Fire Department at a cost of $50,218.The vehicle would be utilized by shift commanders and an older vehicle would be sold, according to the meeting agenda.The board will also consider filling the vacant School Representative seat on the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board with applicant Broderick Gillespie.