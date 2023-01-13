The Greeneville Board of Mayor And Aldermen will not take action on a proposed update to the Town of Greeneville's pay plan until it begins its budget process this spring for fiscal year 2023.
The board came to a consensus during a workshop retreat on Thursday to wait to take action on the matter until building the town's budget for the next fiscal year, after considering taking action this month.
According to data provided to the town by McGrath Human Resources, employees who have been with the town for three to five years should be at the average market pay rate for their job. However, according to the data, 88% of Town of Greeneville employees are below the average market rate, with 12% being at or above average market rate.
"The salary system is no longer competitive with the average market and needs adjustment," the study says.
Four options were presented to the board that would adjust the town's pay plan to meet employee recruiting and retention goals.
Each of the four options would push the amount of annual funding put toward pay from the current $8.4 million to over $9 million.
Option one would cost $9.12 million annually, option two would cost $9.16 million, option three would cost $9.2 million and option four would cost about $9.4 million annually.
According to the memo, option one would cost an additional $702,439 and meet goals for employee recruitment, but not retention.
The first option would place all employees to the nearest pay step of their current pay, placing most employees on step one.
“This gives no consideration to those who have given years of service to the Town. This is all due to the starting pay increasing significantly. This helps meet the need for recruiting,” the memo says.
The second option outlined in the memo would cost an additional $740,069 annually and include the “minimum to fund the pay plan plus increase one (pay) step for employees with double digit years in their current position, which meets goals for recruiting and retention for an additional $37,630 over option 1,” the memo says.
The third option in the memo would cost $781,912 more annually, $41,843 more than the second option.
It is noted in the memo that option three would include the “minimum to fund the pay plan plus increase one step for employees with five plus years of service in their current position, which meets the goals for recruiting and retention as in option 2."
The fourth option presented in the memo would be the most costly, with an additional $973,100 being required annually to fund the option, costing $191,188 more than option three.
The fourth option would include the “minimum to fund the pay plan update plus increase one step based on employee service for year one (Step 1), two years (Step 2), and three years plus (Step 3). Meets the goals of recruiting and retention for the first three years of employment. No consideration of retention beyond three years,” the memo says.
Victoria McGrath presented the pay plan update during a brief video call on Thursday.
"You have to come up with a methodology and stick with it," McGrath said. "That is limited to the funds you have available in how you do that."
One possible adjustment to the town's pay would have the lowest wage on the town's pay scale be $14.75 an hour.
Alderman Scott Bullington said that he would like to see the lowest wage for a full-time town employee be $15 per hour.
"We need to pay our employees what they deserve and find a way to be able to pay at least $15 an hour. I think this proposal gives you a starting point, but I think we need to get with department heads and make some small changes," Bullington said.
The board had considered voting on an update to the pay plan in January as a budget amendment, and City Administrator Todd Smith told the board that if it approved the most costly pay plan update, the fourth option, the town would likely be able to afford it until July due to increased sales tax revenue.
However, while the town may be able to pay for six months of the increased pay plan, it could run into budget constraints in the summer in creating the fiscal year 2023 budget. Smith said the town may not have the revenue to fund the plan for a full 12 months for the next fiscal year.
"Well, we don't need to do it now and then jerk the rug out from under our employees when we make next year's budget," Alderman Tim Teague said.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton supported taking up the issue as a part of the town's budget creation process.
"I want our employees to be paid well and right, and I think that doing it as a part of the budget is the best way to do it," Girton said. "I think it has to go through the budget process to do it responsibly and do it right."
Greeneville and Greene County Public Library Director Erin Evans noted that she would like library employees to be considered in the new pay plan update, as well. She noted that when the town last did a pay plan update, the library was left out.
Smith explained that the library is a jointly funded venture between Greeneville and Greene County, which is why their pay did not change when other city employees' pay did as the county would have to increase its funding, as well.
Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell asked Smith to speak with county officials about better funding the library so that they could see a pay increase and have a fully funded operating budget.
"I mean, the library has had to go to the Friends of the Library to get an HVAC system before. It's not good. I think that both the city and the county are both at fault," Kidwell said.
Girton agreed with Kidwell.
"We need to fully fund our library. It's really important for our children and our elderly and low-income citizens," Girton said.
Smith said he would look into library funding and discuss the matter with county officials.
The pay plan update for the town will be considered during the town's budget creation process rather than in the immediate future, according to Smith. Any update to the pay plan would take affect in July when a new budget is approved.
"I think we need to do something, and I think we are heading in the right direction," Teague said.