The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance on second and final reading that will expand the Parks and Recreation Committee during its meeting Tuesday.
The committee’s membership will grow from 10 members to 12 members.
The new members will be appointed and approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will now be made up of nine members appointed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, each serving four-year terms.
The other three members of the board will continue to be the mayor of the Town of Greeneville, one member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and one member appointed by the Greeneville City Board of Education.
Alderman Scott Bullington noted early this month that the change in the number of committee members is an effort to get more community members involved.
“They need some more members that can be active,” Bullington said.
The role of the Parks and Recreation Committee is to advise and generally assist the director of recreation concerning program development and general operations as well as advise the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of recreational needs. The committee also monitors recreation facilities, assists in the implementation of recreation plans, and confers with municipal officials for the purpose of promoting a coordinated recreational program and facilities in the Greeneville area.
VOLLEYBALL COMPLEX
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen further addressed an ongoing Parks and Recreation Department project during its meeting, as well.
The board approved a resolution authorizing Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith to approve grade work for the sand volleyball complex project at Hardin Park, not to exceed $50,000.
In November 2021, the board approved the construction of the sand volleyball complex’s block building containing restrooms, a concession stand, storage rooms, and a coaches’ meeting room. That building has been completed, but the courts have not.
The Town of Greeneville received $42,000 in tourism grant funding from the state of Tennessee to help pay for the project and also budgeted $140,000 toward the project.
Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson hoped to have the project completed by spring of this year. However, manpower issues have hampered the progress of the project.
The town had planned to have the Public Works Department do grade work and other parts of the project, but issues have arisen with that approach.
“The Public Works Department has really given us a lot of help. They gave us a great amount of help. It is just a manpower issue. They also had a piece of equipment that also unfortunately went down. It has just been a multitude of issues,” Patterson told the board Tuesday.
The project must be completed by April 2023 to meet the deadline outlined in the state grant funding application.
Smith said the issues mainly come down to manpower and availability.
“We are closing in on the completion of our sand volleyball court. Frankly, what we’ve thought we could do with our in-house personnel and equipment with Public Works has not come to fruition. I think we should bid out the completion of this work for the sand volleyball courts so we don’t jeopardize the grant, we don’t jeopardize the project and we get it done on time,” Smith said.
Smith said that while the board was authorizing him to approve grade work up to $50,000 in cost, he expected the cost to likely be half of that.
The grade work will be bid out, but it is not a budgeted expenditure, which concerned Alderwoman Kristin Girton.
“That is a big difference between $50,000 and $25,000 for a non-budgeted item,” Girton said.
“I just anticipate it will not be anywhere near $50,000,” Smith said. “I’ll report back to the board once we get the final bids in.”
Since the purchase is non-budgeted, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have to create a budget amendment to cover the costs.
Smith told the board that he believed that funding from the town’s newly implemented hotel and motel tax could help cover the cost of the budget overrun. The funds collected from the tax must be used for projects that incentivize tourism, according to Tennessee law.
“I think this is a qualifying project for the hotel/motel tax,” Smith said.
Smith said that at about one-third of the way through the fiscal year, the town has collected almost half of what it estimated in hotel and motel tax revenue.
Patterson told the board that once the grading is finished, the Parks and Recreation Department will complete the entire project by putting in the rock and sand needed and installing the fence.
The board also approved the purchase of a miniature excavator for the Parks and Recreation Department at a cost of $42,000.
The purchase was a budgeted expenditure.
BEER BOARD
The Town of Greeneville Beer Board met briefly after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to discuss a request by Casa Express restaurant owner Abderrahman Elmoumni to sell beer at the restaurant for on-premises consumption.
According to the Greeneville Police Department, a routine background check into Elmoumni found no criminal record of any type for the restaurant owner. However, the location of the restaurant at 915 Tusculum Blvd. prevents it from selling beer under current Town of Greeneville ordinances due to it being located too close to the Eastview Recreation Center and splash pad’s property line.
Currently, Greeneville ordinance prevents an establishment from selling beer if the front door of the building is within 200 feet from a public recreational facility’s property line.
The restaurant is located over 200 feet from the splash pad and recreation center facilities, but not from the property line.
Girton said she understood the ordinance, but felt that it was unfair to the business owner and noted that it felt “outdated.”
“This man has passed his background checks,” Girton said.
Alderman and Beer Board member Tim Teague asked Smith if any changes could be made to the ordinance in regard to property lines that would permit the restaurant to sell beer, and Smith said changes could be made for the board to consider at a future meeting.
The board tabled a decision on the beer permit, and Smith said he would bring updated beer ordinance language before the board for consideration at a future meeting.